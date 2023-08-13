Tata Steel Foundation’s ‘RISHTA’ Project Observes International Youth Day

Kalinganagar : With an objective to raise awareness about the challenges faced by young people around the world and to promote their participation in political, cultural, and economic activities, Tata Steel Foundation’s Regional Initiative for Safe Sexual Health by Today’s Adolescents (RISHTA) Project observed ‘International Youth Day’ at Gobarghati Phase I near Duburi under Danagadi block of Jajpur district on Saturday.

110 adolescents from 12 Gram Panchayats in and around Kalinganagar participated in the event. The occasion was marked by a series of impactful activities including a thought-provoking street play (Nukkad Natak), insightful discussions on youth empowerment, and group presentations focusing on the enhancement of green skills.

Apart from focussing on awareness on a varied subjects among the youth, the event also focussed on nurturing the leadership skills of the participants. By highlighting the potential of youth-led initiatives, the celebration inspired the attendees to become catalysts for positive change in their communities.