Vedanta provides 100 Beds, Medical Equipments and Ventilators to Goa Govt.

Goa: As the country battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business is ramping up the support to state Govt. in combating COVID through various community outreach initiatives and contributing towards Medical infrastructure in the state. Recently, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business provided 100 Beds at Goa Medical College (GMC), Bambolim, of which 20 are critical care beds and 80 are oxygenated beds. Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business have handed over 2 Ventilators to GMC and committed to provide 8 more Ventilators which will be provided to Goa Govt. very soon. The company has also handed over medical equipment such as weighing machines, BP Monitors, Infusion Warmers, Stethoscopes, Digital Temp unit, Suction machines, Fluid Warmer, Glucometer etc. in order to help equip the state Govt. hospitals for healthcare treatment of rising COVID cases in the state.

Goa CM Dr.Pramod Sawant has appreciated Vedanta for supporting the state Govt. in combating COVID, through tweets.

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business has also committed its support to provide 3 tonnes of free Liquid Medical oxygen per day from Value Added (VAB) at Amona, Navelim. Besides which Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore is extending the support to frontline COVID warriors that is Police, Health workers by providing Masks, Sanitizers etc. to help them in ensuring the safety of communities around.

To counter the first wave of COVID-19, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron ore Business provided relentless support to state/ district administrations and communities around through various community outreach initiatives such as fumigation/ Sanitation drives at public places, Distribution of Groceries during lock Down phase, distribution of masks, Sanitizers etc.