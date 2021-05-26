CycloneYaas is crossing Odisha border, south of Balasore: IMD

Bhubaneswar: CycloneYaas is crossing Odisha border, south of Balasore. It’ll reach Jharkhand tomorrow morning. It caused heavy to extremely heavy rain in Odisha in past 24 hrs. North Odisha & coastal Odisha expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain today says IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

West Bengal expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Jharkhand will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today & tomorrow with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places says IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Assam and Meghalaya expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall today says IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.