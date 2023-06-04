Vedanta Aluminium supports Government Of Odisha’s efforts to boost industrial safety

Bhubaneswar : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium,recently organized an impactful industrial safety training program at its Jharsuguda operations, in collaboration with the Directorate of Factories and Boilers, Government (Govt.) of Odisha. The program was part of a series of training initiatives held under the aegis of the Department of Labour and ESI, Govt. of Odishaacross various industrial zones in the state, towards enhancing safety awareness among industry professionals.The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 450 participants from several industries and companies in Western Odisha attending the training program.

The event was graced by Shri R.S Gopalan, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Labour and ESI, Govt. of Odisha- who joined virtually, Shri Niranjan Jena, Deputy Secretary (Nodal Officer), Department of Labour and ESI, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Swaroop Jena, Deputy Director, Directorate of Factories and Boilers, Govt. of Odisha –Sambalpur Zone; Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Assistant Director, Directorate of Factories and Boilers, Govt. of Odisha –Jharsuguda Zone, and Mr. Ajay Pandey, Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Power, Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda.

The training program, conducted by expert trainers from the renowned Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS) Pvt. Ltd., covered a wide range of crucial topics, including process safety, behaviour-based safety, visible felt leadership, safety from fire and explosion, and risk-based thinking. The comprehensive curriculum provided participants with valuable insights and practical knowledge towards enhancing safety practices within their respective industries.

Speaking about the initiative and Vedanta’s safety culture, Mr. Sunil Gupta,CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, safety is a core value that underpins every aspect of our operations. Our Jharsuguda plant features best-in-class safety technologies that reinforce safety-first practices at the workplace, and we are committed to promoting safety not only within our own operations but across the industry.” Mr. Ajay Pandey, COO-Power, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, added, “We are pleased to have partnered with the Directorate of Factories and Boilers, Govt. of Odisha, and IQEMS Pvt.Ltd. to organize this training program, with the aim of creating a safer working environment for all industry professionals in Odisha. We believe that such initiatives are instrumental in driving continuous improvement in industrial safety practices.”

Shri R.S Gopalan, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Labour and ESI, Govt. of Odisha, said, “The training program serves as a platform for major industries to network, exchange knowledge, and share best practices in the field of industrial safety. The enthusiastic engagement and active participation of the attendees demonstrated their commitment to prioritizing safety in the workplace. I thank Vedanta for hosting the large-scale training program at their operations.”

Vedanta Aluminium is working continuously towards creating a safer workplace and community by constantly assessing and augmenting its Safety Management System with cutting-edge technologies, robust processes and an unrelenting focus on ensuring behaviour-based safety. Recently, the company inaugurated a second Fire Safety Park at its operations in Jharsuguda, which will provide practical fire safety demonstrations to employees and business partners. Ensuring that the message of safety-first percolates across its family members and communities, the company has deployed innovative steps such as the Agnivahini, an all-women volunteer firefighting team, and ‘Pehchan’, a specialised safety induction programme tailored for new recruits at the plant.It has also deployed Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies to impart immersive safety trainings to the workforce, preparing them for a live work environment in a safer manner.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.