Train Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to PM Narendra Modi today over phone, briefed him about the latest situation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to PM Narendra Modi today over phone and briefed him about the latest situation, particularly on treatment of the rail accident victims. CM assured that all possible steps have been taken to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals. Doctors, medical students are doing their best they can to save lives. Doctors, students & common people are coming forward to donate blood for the injured persons.
