Vedanta Aluminium conducts avenue plantation drive in Jharsuguda, Odisha

Jharsuguda : Vedanta Aluminium, Indias largest producer of aluminium, carried out an avenue plantation drive along State Highway 10, Jharsuguda. Working in close coordination with the District Administration, the company planted 3200 saplings on both sides of the state highway, thereby significantly enhancing the green cover of the area. The mass plantation drive was initiated in the Badmal – Prasanpanda – Panchpada chowk areas, and the saplings include fast growing tree species such as Jamun, Arjun, Pista-Badam, Neem, and Radha Chuda.

Vedanta Aluminium is working extensively towards nurturing the vibrant ecosystem at Jharsuguda, Odisha. The company launched #GreenHearts – an annual bio-investment campaign whereby the companys business units undertake mass plantation drives during monsoon, increasing the green cover in and around its plant operations. This has resulted in more than 3.6 lakh sapling plantations during the previous financial year. Through various initiatives, the company has also planted 1.48 lakh saplings in partnership with local communities, creating large carbon sinks in and around its operations.

Speaking on the ongoing plantation drive, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO  Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “Bio-investment being an important pillar in our sustainability endeavours, we are proud to partner with the District Administration in increasing the green cover in the region. At Vedanta Aluminium, we strive to build a greener and more sustainable tomorrow and add to the bio-richness of the regions where we operate. Through such initiatives, we reiterate our commitment towards environment sustainability, alongside our other sustainability interventions including water recycling, energy conservation, waste management and renewable energy procurement.”

Appreciating the initiative, Mr. Saroj Kumar Samal, District Magistrate & Collector, Jharsuguda, said, “Vedanta Aluminiums Avenue plantation drive is appreciated as this is an impactful and unique way of beautifying our highways that can be enjoyed by the local community. We are thankful to the company for undertaking the plantation drive and also ensuring timely and proper maintenance of the saplings for the next three years.”

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is Indias largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of Indias aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the Metal of the Future for a greener tomorrow.