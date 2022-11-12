TPSODL sets up Safety and Skill Development Institute ‘TSSDI’

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, inaugurated 15 TPSODL Safety and Skill Development Institutes (TSSDI) on safety. These institutes have been set up at Bidyutpuri Colony (City Circle), Chatrapur (Ganjam North Electrical Division), Regidi Street (Hinjili Electrical Division), Taratarini Section(Pursotampur Electrical Division), Madanmohanpur (Ganjam South Electrical Division), Landeisahi (Bhnajanagar Electrical Division), FCI Square (Phulbani Electrical Division), Master line (Boudh Electrical Division), Bidyutpuri Colony Seriguda (Rayagada Electrical Division), Gumuda (Gunupur Electrical Division), Stadium Road Paralakhemundi (Paralakhemundi Electrical Division), Power House Square (Jeypore Electrical Division), Sunabeda Town (Koraput Electrical Division), Lineman Street (Malkangiri Electrical Division), Chamuriaguda (Nabarangapur Electrical Division).

The TSSDI was inaugurated by Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO TPSODL. The company has set up 15 skill development institutes, which are equipped with advanced classroom training along with real-time practical demonstration on safety & skill development modules. The in-house skill development centre will provide a great platform to the workforce and technical people of both TPSODL and its Business Associates. All 15 skill development institutes have certified dedicated trainer and experienced demonstrators from various operational departments of TPSODL for effective training.

“Safety is a core value of TPSODL and it values the lives of its employees as well as the public . These institutes have been set up for achieving the goal of making TPSODL free from incidents and injuries and will contribute in a big way towards achieving – Mission Zero Harm. We will continue our efforts towards enhancing the safety of all employees and business associates through all our initiatives.” said Mr Arvind Singh, CEO TPSODL.