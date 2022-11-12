Tata Steel Mining’s Ferro Alloys Plants Bag Kalinga Safety Excellence Award

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML)’s Ferro Alloys plants at Gopalpur and Athagarh have been awarded with ‘Kalinga Safety Excellence Award’ in Gold and Platinum category, respectively, by Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS).

B D Mohanty, Senior General Manager, TSML received the award on behalf of the company at the 13th edition of National Safety Conclave organised by IQEMS at an event in Bhubaneswar.

Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, TSML said, “We are working on several digital interventions like implementation of e-logistics for safe truck movement, connected workforce through Suraksha card to improve process safety and contractor safety risk management to achieve our goal of ‘zero harm’ at workplace”.

The units of TSML have been recognised for outstanding contributions in the field of Occupational Safety, Health & Environment.

The objective of Kalinga Safety Excellence Award is to recognize contributions made by an organisation covered under various Government Acts and Rules applicable to industries, mining, construction, ports, hospitals and service sector.