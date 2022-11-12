3rd IAPSM Young Leader’s National Conclave held at AIIMS BHUBANESWR

Bhubaneswar : The 3rd IAPSM Young Leader’s National Conclave was successfully concluded at AIIMS Bhubaneswar over a span of three days from 10th to 12th November. The conference was organised by department of Community Medicine and family Medicine of AIIMS Bhubaneswar along the aggies of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine with the theme “Community Physician for Sustainable Health”. The mega event was Inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director AIIMS Bhuaneswar, Patron of the conclave along with other dignitaries, Padamshri Dr Abhay Bang, Padmashri Dr C S Pandav, Dr Harivansh Chopra, Dr Sunila Garg and Dr Purusottam Giri. Dr Biswash in his keynote address emphasized on the need of Community physician in delivering the universal health at the farthest part of the community. Prof (DR) Sonu Hangma Subba, Organising Chairperson had envisioned the need of the young leader’s capacity building and scientific exposure in robust arena of the Academia and research. This conclave has been attended by more than five hundred delegates from all part of the country and experts from Premier institute like AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Bibinagar, AIIMS Mangalagiri and MGIMS Sevagram along with many government and private state medical colleges and partner agencies. Several Plenary sessions, panel discussions, oral and poster presentations and various competitions were conducted in this grand event. The preconference work shop had been organised by the Department on nine themes including Geographic Information System and Remote sensing application in Public health. Many themes like addressing the modifying risk factors for prevention of cancer in line with the NPCDCS guidelines were addressed. On the concluding day Health topics like Ethical issues in public health research and Reaching the unreach for mental health have been discussed by Eminent speakers like Dr Shashikant, Dr Girish N Rao from AIIMS New Delhi and NIMHANS Bangalore. The attendees of the conclave were young community medicine experts, Junior and senior residents, MPH students and other scholars.