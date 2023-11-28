Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik heaves a sigh of relief, thanked the various rescue teams

Bhubaneswar: As the news of successful rescue operation of labourers comes in, CM Naveen Patnaik heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the various rescue teams that have been engaged for the operation over several days.

CM said, ‘it gives me immense pleasure to learn about the successful rescue operation and I am very happy that our workers will return home safe.’

It may be mentioned here that out of the 41 trapped laborers in the tunnel, there are from Odisha. The State Government has sent a team and the family members of the trapped Odia labourers to the rescue site of the Silkyara Tunnel.

The Chief Minister has thanked the uttarakhand govt, #NDRF and the Defence Team for the successful rescue operation and has said that it proves that India can do anything and everything to save the lives of its citizens.