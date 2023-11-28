Cultural Exchange in Higher Education: IIM Sambalpur Champions MoE’s Yuva Sangam Initiative

November 28th, 2023; Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, hosted the Kerala delegates comprising of 50 students under the Yuva Sangam Phase-III, an initiative under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Programme by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. The purpose of the Yuva Sangam initiative is to strengthen the connection between people especially the youth from Northeastern India and other States by conducting exposure tours for youth, mainly comprising students studying in higher educational institutions and other young individuals, both on and off campus. The initiative aims to promote cultural exchange and youth empowerment across the nation. Students from NIT Calicut and other prominent HEIs of Kerala such as Calicut University and Cochin University of Science and Technology participated in the cultural exchange.

IIM Sambalpur serves as the Nodal Institute for the Odisha-Kerala delegation, while NIT Calicut for Kerala. As part of the itinerary, the delegate is in Sambalpur and it will visit Bhubaneswar, and the neighbouring districts of Odisha State until December 2, 2023. Similarly, a delegation of 50 students from Odisha will be visiting Kerala in December.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, extended a warm welcome to the guests and said, “IIM Sambalpur is delighted to welcome delegates from Kerala, a state that shares remarkable similarities with Odisha in terms of natural beauty and culture. Both States, Odisha and Kerala, boast rich mineral resources and a vibrant arts scene, blending tradition with innovation. At IIM Sambalpur, we prioritize innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness in our educational approach, recognizing the strength lies in our nation’s diversity. And through Yuva Sangam, we will provide participants with multidimensional exposure under five broad areas: Prayatan – Tourism, Parampara – art and culture, Pragati – Infra development, Prodyogik – Industrial development, Paraspar Sampark – Interactions with eminent artists and intellects. The initiative will also enrich the participants with first-hand experience of living in a completely different geographical and cultural scenario.”

Chief Guest Nauri Nayak highlighted the Yuva Sangam initiative’s core objectives and said, “Yuva Sangam aims to fortify connections among youth from diverse states and facilitate cultural exchange. It encourages young individuals to prioritize creating job opportunities, extending beyond personal benefits to contribute to the nation’s overall socio-economic development.” He also shared the belief that despite being a unified nation in the “Amrit kaal,” there is an opportunity to enhance unity among the youth, which is why this program has been introduced.

The Guest of Honor, renowned Sambalpuri poet – Padma Shri Haldhar Nag, inspired the Kerala delegation with his poetry. He underlined that the key to success is in acquiring information and abilities that can lead to success in any field.

Later, Professor Jaiswal took the lead on the campus tour, which was followed by an industry visit to the Hindalco plant in Lapanga.

It is to be recalled that the first phase of Yuva Sangam concluded with the participation of approximately 1200 youngsters visiting 22 states of India, with a main focus on the North Eastern Region. Similarly, the second phase of Yuva Sangam was conducted in April and May 2023, with the participation of 1,000 youngsters from 23 states and Union Territories (UTs).