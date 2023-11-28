All 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have been successfully rescued

Uttarkashi: After over two weeks of untiring efforts, engineers, technicians and staff of the rescue team have safely rescued all 41 people trapped inside an under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel at Uttarkashi.

The process to pull out 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi has finally started after 17 days, with at least 15 of them already evacuated and to be completed in next 90 minutes,

Rat-hole mining experts manually drilled through the last 10- to 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route and cleared it.

This drilling was earlier carried out by a huge auger machine that got stuck in the rubble on Friday at around 47 metres. A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit with 41 workers inside.

Warm clothes and initial medical checkups have been provided to the initial rescued workers. CM Dhami along with other officials present at site.

Efforts of NDRF, SDRF, Army, Rat-hole miners, international mining experts in #UttarakhandTunnelRescue have finally succeed!