Odisha Vigilance arrested Susanta Satpathy, IIC, Baipariguda PS, Koraput; Rs 37,27,000 cash seized

Bhubaneswar: Today, Sri Susanta Satpathy, IIC, Baipariguda PS, Koraput was arrested & sent to jail. Total cash seized by Odisha Vigilance is Rs 37,27,000 including Rs 2.7 lakh from possession,Rs 4.8 lakh from his Office & residence at Baipariguda & Rs 29,77,000 from his quarter at Cuttack.