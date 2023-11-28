Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas honored with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema

New Delhi,28th November: Renowned Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas was honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa today.

Douglas, accompanied by his spouse, the BAFTA Award winning eminent actress and philanthropist Catherine Zeta Jones and their son and actor, Dylan Douglas received the award at a glittering closing ceremony of the IFFI 54, amid a rousing standing ovation by the audience.

Michael Douglas, known for his era-defining roles, dedicated public service record and enduring cultural impact, expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, remarked, “It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award, a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated.”

Douglas said that Cinema has the power to unite and transform the people with cross cultural artistic expressions. Highlighting that Global language of Cinema is global than ever, the two time Oscar winning actor said that the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is a reminder of magic of movie making and cross cultural artistic expressions, transcending time, language and geographies.

Douglas expressed his admiration for the Indian Cinema, saying RRR, Om Shanti Om and Lunch Box are some of his favorite Indian films.

Catherine Zeta Jones, an eminent actress and the wife of Michael Douglas, was also felicitated. Catherine said it was heartwarming to see the generosity and hospitality they received in India.

Catherine Zeta Jones being felicitated at the closing ceremony of IFFI 54

A legacy spanning more than 50 years in film and television, Michael Douglas has amassed an impressive array of accolades, including 2 Oscars, 5 Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and numerous other honors. His profound impact on cinema resonates through iconic roles, from his Academy Award-winning portrayal as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street to gripping performances in films like Fatal Attraction, The American President, Basic Instinct, Traffic, and Romancing the Stone, among many others.

Michael Douglas, a luminary in the film industry, has captivated audiences globally with his unparalleled talent and commitment to his craft. Beyond his acting prowess, Douglas’s influence extends to production, marked by remarkable works such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The China Syndrome, and The Game. A UN Messenger of Peace, his commitment to global issues includes advocacy for disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation, and halting illicit arms trade.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema, previously bestowed upon luminaries such as Martin Scorsese, Bernardo Bertolucci, Dilip Kumar, Carlos Saura, Krzysztof Zanussi, and Wong Kar-wai, celebrates individuals whose unparalleled contributions have enriched the cinematic landscape. The award is an illustrious recognition of Michael Douglas, who has captivated audiences worldwide with over five decades of exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to his craft.