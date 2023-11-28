Uttarakhand CM Confirms Safe Rescue of 41 Trapped Labourers, Assures None in Critical Condition

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami provided reassuring updates on the condition of the 41 labourers who were successfully rescued from the under-construction road tunnel in Uttarkashi district. He affirmed that none of the rescued individuals were in critical condition, offering a glimmer of relief after their harrowing 17-day ordeal.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized that the evacuation process prioritized the youngest labourers, and notably, all of them emerged from the tunnel unaided, showcasing their fitness and resilience throughout the rescue operation.

“The health condition of all the labourers is stable, and they were able to crawl out of the passage on their own,” Dhami confirmed, acknowledging the remarkable physical strength and endurance displayed by those rescued from the Silkyara tunnel.

Following their safe retrieval, Dhami assured that the rescued labourers would undergo thorough medical observation to ensure their well-being before they are discharged to return home. The state government has pledged continuous support and care for their full recovery and eventual reintegration into their regular lives.

The workers had been trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel on November 12 following a collapse triggered by a landslide. The successful rescue mission, carried out with concerted efforts from various agencies and rescue teams, concluded on a positive note, marking a significant achievement in ensuring the safety of those affected by the incident.

The confirmation from the Chief Minister regarding the stable health condition of the rescued labourers has brought solace and optimism, reflecting the collective relief and gratitude across Uttarakhand for the safe return of those who endured nearly two weeks of uncertainty and hardship within the tunnel’s confines.