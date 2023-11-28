Main ATAL Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi to release on 19th January 2024!

Kolkata : A India’s three-time Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee—a leader loved by the entire nation, who had an extraordinary life journey is all set to come alive on the big screen with Main ATAL Hoon. Featuring National Award winner Pankaj Tripathi, whose transformation left everyone in awe, is set to release on 19th January 2024.

The announcement of the biopic about his life had generated high anticipation amongst audiences and the first look of Pankaj Tripathi transform into Shri Atal Ji created massive buzz and garnered immense appreciation, leaving audiences excited to watch the film.

Directed by award winner director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, “Main ATAL Hoon” presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

