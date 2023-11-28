President and Prime Minister Praise Successful Rescue of 41 Workers Trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara Tunnel

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their heartfelt appreciation and commendation for the triumphant operation that led to the rescue of 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel for nearly 17 days. Both leaders hailed the mission as an emotional and proud moment for the nation.

I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 28, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her admiration for the resilience exhibited by the workers and conveyed the nation’s gratitude for their dedication in constructing crucial infrastructure, often at substantial personal risk. In a statement, she remarked, “The nation salutes the resilience of the workers and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the successful rescue operation, acknowledging the extraordinary efforts made by the teams and experts involved. He highlighted the unparalleled determination and courage exhibited throughout one of the most challenging rescue missions in history.

उत्तरकाशी में हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की सफलता हर किसी को भावुक कर देने वाली है। टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। यह अत्यंत… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2023