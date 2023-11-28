Odisha Coastal Districts on Alert as Low-Pressure Area Poses Cyclone Threat; Government Issues Precautionary Measures

The Odisha government has issued a high alert for seven coastal districts in the state following reports of a low-pressure area looming over the South Andaman Sea, anticipated to escalate into a depression and potentially intensify into a cyclone by December 2, as confirmed by officials.

Satyabrata Sahoo, the Special Relief Commissioner, addressed the collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, and Ganjam districts, emphasizing the need for immediate precautionary measures. In his letter, Sahoo highlighted the likelihood of the low-pressure area evolving into a depression and subsequently transforming into a cyclonic storm.

The advisory outlined strict warnings for fishermen, urging them to abstain from venturing into the sea starting from the morning of December 1. Additionally, it urged those already at sea to return to shore by the stipulated date. The Special Relief Commissioner’s letter was also disseminated to the Fisheries and Animal Resources Department for swift and coordinated action.

The government’s proactive measures aim to ensure the safety and security of residents and minimize potential risks posed by the impending cyclonic conditions. With the looming threat of the weather system evolving into a cyclone, authorities are actively implementing preventive strategies and urging the coastal communities to stay vigilant and abide by the safety guidelines provided.

As the situation develops, the government remains vigilant and continues to monitor the trajectory of the weather system closely, preparing to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the impact and safeguard the populace residing in the vulnerable coastal regions of Odisha.