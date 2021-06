Uttarakhand: In a big announcement, state Education Minister Arvind Pandey informed that plus two exams of the state board 2020-2021 , has been cancelled keeping in view the safety of students in this challenging time of pandemic, here on Wednesday.

He also said , “ we welcome the centres decision of cancelling the CBSE 12th board examination and soon the decision of promoting the students in state intermediate examination will also be made by the ministry as no examination will be conducted.”