CM, Pradhan mourn Former Minister Bijayshree Routray demise

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have expressed deep grief over the death of Former Minister Bijayshree Routray , due to Post-COVID complications today.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “I am saddened to learn of the death of Biju Janata Dal senior leader and former minister Vijayashree Rautaray. His loss is an irreparable loss to the team. He will forever be remembered for his pro-people work as a people’s representative. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family members and wish them well.”

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of former Odisha minister and senior leader Vijayashree Rautaray. He played a very important role as a minister in the state government, “tweeted Pradhan in Odia.

Besides, Union Minister Pratap Jena also condoled Routray’s demise and called him a friendly and helpful leader, and a social activist.