“Utkal University pays tribute to the epitome of Odia Literature Prof Manoj Das”

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prof Manoj Das, the literary genius of our times, Utkal University paid tribute to his memories in a special function organized in the auspices of ‘Manoj Das Reading Room’ housed in the fifth floor of Parija Library of the University. The Vice Chancellor, Prof Sabita Acharya, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, fondly remembered her brief meeting with Sri Das at Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Pondicherry and encouraged the University community to come forward in making the Manoj Das Reading Room more vibrant with literary and creative activities. She also opined that the students should not only be inspired by him as an epitome of Odia Literature but also for his marvelous lifestyle. On this occasion, an exhibition of the entire collection of literary creation of Manoj Das was held in the Reading Room.

The Guest of Honor, Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak, Registrar of Utkal University, in his tribute, expressed his desire to facilitate the future endeavors of the Manoj Das Reading Room both in terms of infrastructure and facilities. He opined that Prof Das will remain immortal through his vast literature he has created for the posterity. Prof Bhaswati Patnaik, Professor-in-charge, Parija Library, rendered the welcome address on this occasion. The Chief Librarian, Parija Library, Dr Ashapurna Priyadarshini Nayak, offered the vote of thanks.