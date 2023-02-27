Dalmia OCL Eye Centre strides forward to make Sundargarh blind free

Rajgangpur : Dalmia OCL Eye Centre has completed 8 years of serving underprivileged sections of the society in Sundargarh district of Odisha. The eye hospital was jointly instituted by L V Prasad Eye Institute andDalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited( earlier OCL India Limited)at Rajgangpur in 2015, with the vision of making Sundargarh district blind free. The institute was inaugurated by Former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The institute achieved another milestone during this year with total number of patients treated here going past the 1 lakh mark.

On this momentous occasion Shri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, Smt. Madhuri Lugun, Chairperson Rajgangpur Municipality, Shri Jachin David William, Community health president-LVPEI, Dr. Kavita Singh, Chief Medical Officer (Spandan-DCBL), Smt. Preeti Jirkuntwar, President Sangam Mahila Mandal, Smt. Saroj Shrivastav, President Jagruti Mahila Mandal were present as guest. More than 120 local people, Dalmia Cement and LVPEI officials witnessed the event.

Founded with the noble vision of uplifting the lives of visually challenged people with specialist eye care services and advanced ophthalmic technologies, the eye centre has put relentless efforts in bridging the patient doctor gap, especially considering the scarcity of ophthalmologists in the remote areas. Since its inception till this year, Dalmia OCL Eye Centre has performed 10,799 surgeries, out of which 7,124 have been operated free of charge. The community screening program has covered 979 villages in Sundargarh district, including all the children of Govt. Schools.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, said, “We are delighted to complete 8 years of serving the people of Sundargarh. Through our centre, we have treated and supported over 1,00,000 patients in last eight years. With the vision of making the district blind free, we are working towards expanding our various initiatives and door-to-door services so that it reaches far-off areas of the district. Even the local youths are being trained under Vision Technician Training program and are engaged as eye care service providers. Throughout this eight year journey, we have received tremendous support from the local communities and multiple stakeholders from time to time. Thanks to this concerted effort, we have made significant progress towards eradicating blindness in the district.”

Further continuing its efforts to improve the lives of its neighboring communities, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL) signed MoU with Bhubaneswar-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) for launching Project Drushti. This initiative has been linked to the requirements of the people of the region. After conducting baseline survey in Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks adjoining Lanjiberna mines area, eye patients are being identified in phased manner and offered free treatment in association with LVPEI. Close to 50000 people in the area will be benefitted from this initiative, free of cost. This will comprise of door to door screening and covering each and every family members.

Retina Specialist Dr. Prateek Kishan Lakhmawar highlighted the achievements of LV Prasad Eye Institute Dalmia OCL Eye Centre. Cornea Specialist Dr. Saloni Sinha gave a welcome speech introducing the guests and in the end Dr. Alka Sonkeshri 0f Oculoplastics Department gave vote of thanks. The program was concluded by presenting a cultural program by LVPEI employees.