Adani Foundation conducts Famer’s Exposure Visit

Dharma: With an objective to increase the cattle breed improvement & providing modern livestock management practices in Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) periphery villages, Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of DPCL jointly with OMFED organized a two-day-long Farmer’s Training-cum- Exposure visit on 22nd & 23rd February 2023 to Omfed Demonstration & Training Centre, Jagannathpur, Block: Kantapada Dist: Khurda.

The selected 40 potential livestock owners (Male – 25 & Female – 15) from 4 Cattle Development Centers (CDCs) (Dosinga, Jagula, Karanjamal & Karanpali) and 2 new CDC (Bania & Paliabindha) along with 13 BAIF team have actively participated. Dr Bijay Kumar Nayak, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Department, Govt. of Odisha & Mrs. Harapriya Dash, Manager, OMTDC imparted in-house orientation on Dairy, goat & poultry development, importance of Artificial Insemination (AI), care & management of progeny cows, fodder development, azolla feeding, timely vaccination, use of un residual vermicompost making, development of Biogas unit, MPCS formation legal process etc. The farmers were encouraged to visit the site to establish the various livestock interventions in our Dhamra region.

The farmers Interacted with entrepreneur Mr. Kamal Lochan Pradhan, Secretary, Sri Maa Aravinda Milk Cooperative Society, Chheda village of Kantapada block of Khurda district supported by Omfed. The livestock farmers visited the fodder cultivation plots, dairy, goat & poultry farming unit, commercial Bio-gas plant, vermi compost unit, planting material nursery orchards, milk aggregation centers & processing unit etc.

The program was successfully completed in partnership with BAIF & Omfed Training & Demonstration Centre