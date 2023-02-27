Tata Steel Mining receives Productivity Excellence Awards – 2022

Bhubaneswar: Adding yet another feather to its cap, Tata Steel Mining bagged three prestigious awards at the Productivity Excellence Award event organized by the Odisha State Productivity Council. The Environment Team of Tata Steel Mining was adjudged with 5-star rating and its Ferro Alloys team-Gopalpur and Procurement Team of Tata Steel Mining Limited were adjudged with 4-star ratings.

Mr. Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Hon’ble MLA, Khandapada and founder Chairman of Eastern Media Ltd. presented the awards to Mr. Bibhudutta Mohanty, Senior General Manager and other concerned officials of Tata Steel Mining on the occasion.

The awarded ratings were based on competitions held on themes to encourage team building leading to organizational performance improvement, learning best practices for adoption to overcome adversity and to help the organization in creating a productive environment.

Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining said, “We have always strived for innovation and our workforce at the shopfloor have always helped in imbibing this in day to day operations.”

Odisha State Productivity Council, an autonomous, non-profit institution affiliated to the National Productivity Council, under Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, celebrates productivity week each year and undertakes various assignments across mining and end user industries.

Many senior officials and employees of Tata Steel Mining Limited, were present on the occasion held at Bhubaneswar.