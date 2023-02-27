SPECIALISED HEALTH CAMP BY ADANI FOUNDATION : more than 800 patients treated

Dhamra : A Multi-Specialty Health Camp organized in Erein village of Erein gram panchayat by Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Adani Dhamra Port in collaboration with District Health Department, Bhadrak and Erein Gram Panchayat on 26th February 2023. In which 872 patients were treated and provided medicines.

Shri Sanjib Mallick, Hon’ble MLA, Bhadrak inaugurated this Specialised Health Camp in presence of local leaders, notable dignitaries and officials of Adani Foundation.

Doctors from different departments Dr. Suprava Kar (O&G), Dr. Sasmita Behera (Skin), Dr. Ankit Kumar Behera (Medicine), Dr. Archana Swain (Pediatric), and Dr. J P Mallick (Orthopedic) were treated the patients.

MLA, Bhadrak Shri Sanjib Mallick, MLA expressed his enthusiasm about this initiative saying “The community-based Health Camp which aimed to provide free diagnostic, consultation, and medicine to the needy is a noble step taken by Adani Foundation. We are happy in extending our support in making the camp a success one. We are thankful to the Doctors who have come from Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar for this noble cause and extending their service for the good health of people in Erein GP and its surrounding areas. I believe the people in the surrounding area will be benefitted from this health camp.”