Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Industry Leaders in Mumbai to attract investments

Chief Minister, Govt. of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, conducted G2B meetings with top industrialists

More than 10 industry captains across sectors expressed intent to invest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 27 February 2023: A high-level delegation from the Government of Odisha, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik visited Mumbai to conduct one-on-one Business meetings. During the program, Shri Patnaik met prominent industry captains and discussed the potential business opportunities and avenues of strategic partnerships in Odisha. The industry representatives also discussed their future investment and expansion plans in the state.

Riding on the massive success of Odisha’s Flagship Investment Summit, Make in Odisha (MIO) Conclave 2022 conducted from 30 Nov to 4 Dec 2022, the Government of Odisha is keen on attracting new investments in emerging sectors, and at the same time ensuring necessary support and facilitation for the incoming investments in the state. Further impressing on the State Government’s commitment, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Patnaik said, “I am pleased to visit Mumbai and be amongst the most prominent and entrepreneurial businessmen and women in the country. Prior to MIO Conclave 2022, we were here to invite the business community for the conclave, and I am thankful for the heartfelt participation of all the industry captains. In Odisha’s transformational journey, we look forward to receiving continued interest from our industry friends from Maharashtra. Mumbai being the financial hub of India, we have high hopes to partner them in our phenomenal growth story. I would like to reinforce the fact that Odisha is now ready to become a major industrial hub in India, by mastering the art of harmonizing economic prosperity with inclusive growth. Come, Join the Juggernaut.”

Meetings conducted with Hon’ble Chief Minister :

# Company Name Representative 1 Reliance Industries Ltd. Mr. Mukesh Ambani, CMD 2 Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd. Mr. L.V. Vaidyanathan, MD (India & South Asia) 3 Ion Exchange India Ltd. Mr. Rajesh Sharma, CMD 4 Chemco Group Mr. Ramawatar Saraogi, CMD 5 Kalyani Steels Ltd. Mr. R.K. Goyal, MD 6 IG Petrochemicals Ltd. Mr. Nikunj Dhanuka, MD & CEO 7 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. Mr. MNS Rao, MD & CEO 8 Godrej Group Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson 9 Ensinger India Engineering Plastics Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Nikhil Tiwari, Head (India & Sub-continent) 10 Indian Speciality Chemical Manufacturer’s Association (ISCMA) Mr. Vinay Patil, President

Meetings conducted with the State High-level Delegation: