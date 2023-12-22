Utkal Mahotsav 2023 promotes handlooms and handicrafts through ‘From Farm to Fashion’

Bhubaneswar: World Trade Centre (WTC), Bhubaneswar in association with The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) and the Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Government of Odisha, has launched the ‘Utkal Mahotsav-2023 ‘From Farm to Fashion’’ programme at KIIT Institute of Fashion Technology from Friday, December 22, 2023.

The two-day programme was inaugurated on Friday by esteemed guest includes The Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Smt. Sulochana Das, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Minati Behera, Chairman of the Indian Textiles Association, Odisha Unit Prof. B. B. Jena, Regional Director (Eastern Region) of The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India Dr. Subrata Biswal, Registrar of KIIT University, Shri. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty , WTC Bhubaneswar Women Forum, Adviser, Dr. Rina Routray and EDII Project Director Bishnu Panda were present. On this occasion, the guests cut ribbons and inaugurated the exhibition and visited the stalls.

Sulochana Das, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said, “This program will go a long way in promoting and empowering the weaving community. While it is necessary to provide them with necessary training, bank loans, raw materials as well as marketing support and such programs will inspire them. The state government is doing a lot of work in this regard. It is the responsibility of all of us to spread the art and culture of the state and popularize it in the country and abroad. ’’

Gipsita Nayak, Deputy director, KIIT School of Fashion Technology said, “We are very happy that this exhibition has been organised. As many as 50 stalls have been set up at the Campus-3 ground of KIIT University in which a large number of weavers and artisans have participated and exhibited their products. A large number of people are coming for a walk. The weavers and artisans are very excited. ’’

Nimeshika Natarajan, Assistant Director, WTC Bhubaneswar said, “Utkal Mahotsav is a luctrox programme for weavers and artisans of the state. Through this, we want to connect them with people and organisations that can take them to the national and international markets. Reaching out to weavers internationally is a great educational process. Efforts have been made to fulfill this through this program. More than 60 weavers from the state have participated in the exhibition. I would like to call upon everyone to connect directly with them. ’’