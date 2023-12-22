NTPC REL Secures Bid for 900 MW Solar Project in PFCCL’s 1250 MW Solar Tender

Mumbai – NTPC Renewable Energy Limited has secured the bid for 900 MW capacity in the Solar tender floated by PFCCL on behalf of NTPC Ltd. for selection of 1250 MW ISTS-Connected Solar PV Power Projects in India under Flexibility Scheme.

The reverse auction for the tender was conducted on 21st December 2023 by PFCCL. The discovered tariff is ₹2.53/kWh and the energy generated shall be procured by NTPC Ltd. This is envisioned to replace thermal power through existing PPAs of NTPC Ltd. with various DISCOMs.

Presently, NTPC Group has 3.36 GW RE operational capacity with nearly 20 GW in pipeline. NTPC is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032.