UTI Mutual Fund to open a New Financial Centre at Angul and Puri

UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC), one of the largest asset managers in the country, is delighted to announce a significant expansion in its distribution reach with the launch of 29 new Financial Centers. These offices will be inaugurated at the same time on Friday, 29 September, 2023 across all locations. This strategic move reflects UTI AMC’s commitment to providing better financial services and accessibility to investors, further strengthening our presence in the financial industry across India.

UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF) has announced the opening of new UTI Financial Centre (UFC) at Angul and Puri.

The new UFC will be opening at 1st Floor, Plot no 158, 159, Gandhi Marg, Near Hanuman Temple, Amala Pada, District: Angul, State : Odisha, PIN Code 759122, Telephone No. 06764-351097 and 1st Floor, Above Indian Bank V I P Road District: Puri State: Odisha PIN Code 752001 Telephone No: 06752-353553

Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman, MD and CEO stated, “We are constantly stepping up our network across the country with an aim to be closer to our investors and provide our comprehensive offerings seamlessly. There is immense growth potential in upcoming non-metro cities where people are willing to invest. We endeavour to develop their understanding on mutual fund investments and provide better accessibility to our products in these cities. The expansion of our financial centres with these 29 new offices aligns with our vision to simplify financial services and make them accessible to everyone.”

UTI Mutual Fund always endeavours to reach out to its investors through its distribution network, comprising financial centre’s (UFCs), Business Development Associates, Mutual Fund Distributors (MFD) and through tie-ups with Banks.



