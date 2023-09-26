Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Waheeda Rehman on Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight over veteran actress Waheeda Rehman being bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke lifetime achievement award.



Prime Minister Modi posted on X, “Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her.”