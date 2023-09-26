JSW Jajang Iron Ore Mine bags OSPCB Pollution Control Appreciation Award

Bhubaneswar –JSW Steel, India’s leading steel company and part of US $23 billion JSW Group, has bagged the esteemed ‘Pollution Control Appreciation Award from The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) at OSPCB’s 40th Foundation Day celebration. JSW Steel’s efforts have been centered around comprehensive environmental management practices at the JSW Jajang Iron Ore Mine, showcasing the company’s pledge to safeguard the environment while maintaining operational excellence.

JSW Steel earned this prestigious award for its outstanding efforts in pollution control. Thisis a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment towards sustainable practices and the successful implementation of robust pollution control measures in its mining operations. Mr. Pradip Kumar Amat, Odisha Forest, and Environment Minister, presented the Pollution Control Appreciation Award to JSW Steel Ltd in the presence of esteemed dignitaries who graced the occasion.

JSW Steel has consistently showcased an unwavering dedication towards the environment and has been at the forefront of adopting the pollution control systems within its mining operations. The company remains steadfast in its mission to blend industrial excellence with environmental responsibility. The company’s proactive approach towards pollution control and environmental conservation continues to pave the way for a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

The event was graced by Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, Dr.Debidutta Biswal, IFS Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Odisha, and Dr. K Murugsen, Member Secretary of OSPCB. Their presence underscored the profound significance of the event and highlighted the importance of responsible environmental management.