Vi Introduces ‘Recharge & Fly’ Offer on the Vi App!

Adding more cheer to the festive season, Vi, the leading telecom operator, today announced a special celebratory offer for its prepaid customers – ‘Recharge & Fly’, in association with EaseMyTrip. As part of the proposition, Vi users recharging through the Vi App between 26th to 30th September 2023, will stand a chance to win a free flight ticket every hour, valued upto Rs. 5000. Alternatively, user can also book a ticket of higher cost and avail a discount of Rs. 5000.



Simultaneously, during this 5-day offer period, enabling its customers to do more on the internet, Vi is offering upto 50GB data at no extra cost on select recharges through the Vi App. In addition to the above, Vi users can also win special discount coupons worth Rs. 400 by EaseMyTrip on flight tickets along with other rewards.



The more recharges done through the Vi App, greater the chances of winning flight tickets and additional data.



