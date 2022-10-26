US lauds India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity as ‘incredible’

India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity has been appreciated by the United States.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha has said in a briefing that India is a major exporter of vaccines in the world. He termed India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity as ‘incredible.’

The COVID-19 Response Coordinator’s comment came in response to a question asking him about his view on India’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier in February, the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu had said that the India-US vaccine manufacturing capabilities can be combined for producing affordable vaccines.