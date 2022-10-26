Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah will preside over the ‘Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of the States’ at Surajkund, Haryana on 27th and 28th October, 2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah will preside over the ‘Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers’ of States at Surajkund, Haryana on October 27 and 28, 2022. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will address the Chintan Shivir through video conferencing on October 28, 2022.

Home Ministers of all States and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories have been invited to participate in the two-day Chintan Shivir. State Home Secretaries, Director Generals of Police and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations will also participate in the Chintan Shivir.

The objective of the two-day Chintan Shivir is to prepare an Action Plan for the implementation of “Vision 2047” and ‘Panch Pran’ announced in the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. In the conference of Home Ministers, development of eco-system for cyber crime management, modernization of police forces, increase in usage of IT in criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed. The role of ‘Nari Shakti’ is important to achieve the goal of ‘Developed India by 2047’ and special emphasis will be given to safety of women and creating a safe environment for them. The aim of the Conference is also to facilitate national policy making and better planning and coordination in the above mentioned areas.

Various topics will be discussed in the six sessions in the ‘Chintan Shivir’. On the first day of the Conference, many important issues such as Home Guards, Civil Defense, Fire Protection and Enemy Property will be discussed. On the second day, other important issues such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women’s safety and border management will be discussed Chintan is planned on issues of drug trafficking including the NDPS Act, NCORD, NIDAAN and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the Conference. Protection of borders and development of border areas will be discussed under the themes of Land Border Management and Coastal Security. Enhancing conviction rate by technology based investigation using ICJS & CCTNS systems and IT modules – NAFIS, ITSSO, and NDSO & Cri-MAC will also be deliberated. Initiatives like Safe City Project, 112-Single Emergency Response System, anti-human trafficking units in districts, women’s help desks in police stations and biometric identity cards for fishermen will also be discussed. The purpose of the sessions on various subjects is to encourage and ensure the participation of State Governments on these issues.