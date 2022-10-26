Key Highlights of Special Campaign 2.0 of Department of Personnel and Training

New Delhi : As per Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances’ instruction, the Department of Personnel & Training is conducting a ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0) from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022. Swachhta activities are also being undertaken as a part of this campaign in the Office buildings of DoPT located at North Block, Lok Nayak Bhavan and Old JNU Campus. In addition, these activities are also being undertaken in all the 16 constitutional/statutory/attached/autonomous organizations under DoPT.

Rashmi Chowdhary, Additional Secretary, Training & Administration, DoPT leading the swachhata campaign at North Block office premises during Special Campaign 2.0.

For this purpose, 10 nodal officers (DS/Director level officers) have been appointed to coordinate division-wise, organization-wise information on daily basis. On the basis of information sent by them, the data are put in the Special Campaign 2.0 portal, devised by DARPG, for this purpose. Regular follow up meetings are held with nodel officers to clear the pendency.

During the campaign, 12 MP references have been disposed, all the pending IMC references (Cabinet Proposals) have been disposed, pending Public grievances have been reduced to 341 from 951, PG appeals have been reduced to 631 from 1129. In addition, 48,300 files have been reviewed and 30720 files have been weeded out, which resulted to free 3058 sq. ft. of area. 10 rules have been simplified against the target of 11. Cleanliness campaign has been conducted on 159 sites. Cleanliness campaign have also been undertaken at North Block and Lok Nayak Bhawan.