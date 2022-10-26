Significant progress achieved in week 3 of special campaign 2.0 by DoPPW

New Delhi : The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW) is the nodal department for formulation of policies relating to pension and other retirement benefits of Central Government Pensioners/ Family Pensioners. During SCDPM 2.0 campaign, the department has targeted to resolve 4200 pending pension grievances to ensure speedy redressal and to enhance “Ease of living” for 68 lakh Central Government Pensioners.

As on 21.10.2022, the following activities were carried out by this department. i.e. within 20 days of the campaign, 3150 Pension Grievances have already been resolved. The Department is convening inter-ministerial meetings with concerned Ministries/Departments to resolve all grievances within due time period. The Department is on track to achieve the ambitious target set by it at the start of the campaign and bring down the pendency of Pension Grievances. The Department has issued 30 circulars under Easing of Rules/Processes. Total 3094 E-Files has been closed which action are completed. Total 26 Cleanliness Campaign has been conducted by this Department and Pensioners Associations across the country.

S. No Activities Remarks 1. Circulars targeting Ease of Living of pensioners which were re-iterated 30 2. 4200 pending pensioner grievances within 4 walls of Rules to be resolved. 3150 3. Life Certificate issued using the advanced digital Face Authentication Technology of pensioners aged 80 and above in the month of October 2022 Total Central Government DLCs in the month of October 2022 20745 172696 4. Physical files reviewed for weeding out Physical files identified for weeding out Physical files weeded out 2930 2269 1670 5. E-files reviewed E-files closed 3747 3094 6. Swachhta Camapaign carried out at different sites including registered Pensioners’ Associations offices 26

Sh. V. Srinivas, Secretary, DoPPW encouraging pensioners for submitting DLC through Face authentication during his visit to the office of N.F. Railway Pensioners’ Association, Pandu, Guwahati.

Submitting DLC through Face Authentication during launch by Bharat Pensioner Samaj, New Delhi , a Pensioners’ Association