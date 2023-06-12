UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination 2023 results announced

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC today, June 12, declared the Prelims result for the Civil Services exam 2023. A total of 14 thousand 624 candidates have been recommended by the commission. The candidates can check their results at the official website, upsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was conducted on 28th May. The Mains examination is scheduled to be held from 15th September.
Prev Post
Central Government releases ₹1,18,280 crore as 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments as against normal monthly devolution of ₹59,140 crore