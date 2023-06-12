Inland fish production increased from 28.23 lakh tonnes per year in 2000-01 to 121.21 lakh tonnes per year in 2021-22

“Sagar Parikrama” is a transformative voyage planned in the water across the coastal belt to show solidarity with the fisher folk, fish farmers, and related stakeholders in the spirit of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which honors our brave freedom fighters, sailors, and fishers.It is a Government of India’s initiative aimed at resolving the issues of fishers and other stakeholders and facilitating their economic and overall upliftmentthrough various schemes and programmes of fisheriesimplemented by the Government of India, such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY),FIDF and KCC.



The expansion of inland fish production, primarily driven by aquaculture, has been spectacular. Inland fish production increased 400 percent from 28.23 lakh tonnes per year in 2000-01 to 121.21 lakh tonnes per year in 2021-22.Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase VII which started from 8th June 2023 from Madakkara, Kerala, and covered the places are like Pallikkara, Bekal, Kanhangadu, Kasaragode, touched Mahe (Puducherry), Kozhikode district on 9th June 2023, Thrissur district of Kerala on 10th June 2023, reached cochin on 11th June 2023 and has concluded today at Trivandrum by covering entire coastal regions of Kerala.



Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase VII was a great success as it continued for five days starting from 8th June to 12th June 202 with an aim to facilitate interaction with fishermen, coastal communities and stakeholders so as to disseminate information of various fisheries related schemes and programs being implemented by the Government; demonstrating solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholder as a spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and to promote responsible fisheries with focus on sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for food security of nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities.



First day program was commenced from 8th June 2023 by Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Hon’ble Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Hon’ble Shri Saji Cheriyan, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Kerala, Hon’ble MP, Kasaragode, Shri Raj Mohan Unnithan, MLA, Kasaragode, and other public authoritiesin the presence of Smt. Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board who graced the occasion of Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-VII.Dignitaries have visited different locations like Mussle Culture site, Madakkara, Pallikara Fishermen Colony, Kanhangadu, Kasaragode Town Hall. Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and other public authorities interacted with beneficiaries such as fish farmers, fishermen at various locations and beneficiaries highlighted their issues like replenishment as well as appraised for the tremendous contribution that KCC and PMMSY scheme has brought in the life of fishermen and fishing community.







Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying emphasized about focusing on increasing fisheries production, productivity, and its associated activities, including infrastructure development, marketing, exports, and institutional arrangements, etc. Further, beneficiaries are like fishermen, fish farmers and other stakeholders were felicitated with Kisan Credit Card and QR Code Aadhar Card/E-Shram Card. In all around approx. 5,000 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, scholars participated in the Sagar Parikrama Phase VII program from different places.



Second day programme started from 9th June 2023. Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Hon’ble Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Hon’ble Shri K Lakshminarayanan, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Puducherry in the presence of Dr. Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board, Shri Thiru. D. Balaji, Director of Fisheries, Government of Puducherry, Shri Shivraj Meena, Administrator, Government of Puducherry, and other public Authorities visited Mahe, Puducherry. Hon’ble Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying discussed that he has joined Sagar Parikrama to understand the profession, life, culture, current state of respected fishermen which will help him in preparing the policy and thanked everyone for providing the valuable time. Dignitaries visited other places of Kozhikode district like Beypore Fishing Harbour, Samudra Auditorium. Kozhikode etc.



During the event, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) &other State Scheme. The following beneficiaries are i) Raghvan, ii) Shivaji, iii) Narayanan, iv) Ranjith, v) Sushalal, vi) Rajeesh, vii) Biju, viii) Savithri, ix) Deepa D, x) Sathyan, xi) Kunhiraman, xii) Usha, xiii) Unni, xiv) Shijina, xv) Sajeendran, xvi) Vinod. Also, certificates/sanctions related to two-wheeler, three-wheeler & ice box were distributed to the beneficiaries such as i) Abdul Nizar, ii) Mohammed Althaf, iii) Abdul Muneer, iv) Jamseer P.K, v) Koya C.V, vi) Parambath, vii) Sidiq K, viii) Majeed J.P, ix) Sahad K, x) Subod, xi) Deepesh, xii) Noufal, xiii) Kamharudin, xiv) Udayan MP, xv) Muhammed Koya. In all around approx. 4,000 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, scholars participated in the Sagar Parikrama Phase VII program from different places.







Third day programme continued on 10th June 2023.Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI, Hon’ble Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying,GoI, Hon’ble Shri Saji Cheriyan, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Kerala, in the presence of Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, OSD (Fisheries), Shri K.S Srinivas, IAS, Principal Secretary (Fisheries), Government of Kerala, Dr. Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board and other public authorities touched the districts of Thrissur, Kerala with various locations like Nattika, Thrissur S.N Auditorium, TSGA Indoor Stadium, Thripparayar, Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre, Elamakkara, Ernakulam etc. Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI discussed the issues and its development opportunities with local people representatives, various applications have been received from beneficiaries to strengthen the fisheries ecosystem. He has also shared his opinion that carrying out the PMMSY scheme activities shall have a significant impact on the fisheries sector in India, aims to enhance the production and productivity of fish through the adoption of modern technology and scientific methods of fishing and aquaculture.







Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, OSD (Fisheries), Government of India informed the major initiatives have been taken such as initiativesof KCC camps, setting up team of technical officers for inspection of various infrastructure facilities. Also, 62 KCC camps were organized of which 744 KCC cards have been issued, 178 post harvesting facilities have been sanctioned. It was informed that various fishing harbours have been launched, along with several projects such as expansion of fishing harbour, upgradation of biofloc unit, ornamental fishing, deep sea fishing vessel, cage water culture have been considered for improving the livelihood and strengthening fisheries ecosystem. Further, beneficiaries are like fishermen, fish farmers and other stakeholders were felicitated with Kisan Credit Card and QR Code Aadhar Card/E-Shram Card. In all around approx. 4,000 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, scholars participated in the Sagar Parikrama Phase VII program from different places.



Fourth day Program washeld on 11th June 2023 and covered various location from Cochin district of Kerala like Samudrika Hall, Willingdon Auditorium, Cochin Port Authority, Cochin Fishing Harbour (Thoppumpady), Thottappally Fishing Harbour. Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI, Hon’ble Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Port, Shipping, Waterways & Ayush, in the presence of Shri K.J Maxi, MLA, Kochi Constituency, Shri T.J Vinod, MLA, Ernakulam Constituency, Adv M. Anilkumar, Mayor, Kochi Municipal Corporation, Shri Hibi Eden, MP, Ernakulam Loksabha Constituency, Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, OSD (Fisheries), Shri K.S Srinivas, IAS, Principal Secretary (Fisheries), Government of Kerala, Dr. M.Beena, IAS, Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority, Shri Vikas Narwal, IAS, Deputy Cahir Person, Cochin Port Authority, Dr. Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board and other public authorities participated at the event.



Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoIinteracted with beneficiaries, fish farmers, fishermen present at Cochin Fishing Harbour, Thottappally Fishing Harbour. He was very pleased that an interactive session helped fishermen, fish farmers to share their ground realities, experiences and to come out with their issues being faced. He thanked fishermen, fish farmers, beneficiaries, coast guard officers for sharing their suggestion for enhancing fisheries sector development.







On the sidelines of the program, Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI, and other public authorities visited Mata Amritanandamayi Campus for further interaction with beneficiaries.Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI, also met with sea food exporters association, where the members of the association expressed their concerns related to seafood export. In all around approx. 3,500 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, scholars participated in the Sagar Parikrama Phase VII program from different places.



The fifth day journey of Sagar Parikrama Phase VII continued 12th June 2023. Hon’ble Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI, Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, OSD (Fisheries), GoI and other public authorities visited Muttathara Fishermen village and Good Voyage Church, Vizhinjam International Port, Trivandrum, Kerala to interact with fishermen, coastal communities, and stakeholders to disseminate information of various fisheries related schemes and programs such as PMMSY, KCC. Applications have been received by Hon’ble Minister and beneficiaries have come up with their concerns which helped in understanding the ground realities.







Taking forward, dignitaries visited Matsyafed Net Factory at Muttathara, Trivandrum, Kerala and assessed the production process of net making and interacted with traditional fishermen and women.







In all around today approx. 4,500 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, scholars attended physically the Sagar Parikrama Phase VII program from different places of which approx. 2800 fisherwomen participated, and the program were live streamed on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.



Overall, approx. 21,500 beneficiaries such as fishermen, fish farmers, fisher women and other stakeholders contributed and participated in Sagar Parikrama Phase VII during 5 days from across entire coastal region of Kerala. Sagar Parikrama is contributing to disseminate information on fisheries related schemes/programs implemented by government, showcasing the best practices, promote responsible fisheries and demonstrate solidarity with all fisherfolks and concerned stakeholders. Also, the interaction with fishers, fishermen and other stakeholders is helping to understand the problems and concerns in the fisheries sector at ground level.Upcoming Sagar Parikrama phases will inspire and create impactful effort to address the concerns of fishermen and encourage them in availing various schemes including PMMSY and KCC for their betterment.



