Unveiling of Charkha at KVIC central office in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai: Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) commemorated Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary by installing a 3.5 feet steel Charkha at its Mumbai office premises. KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena unveiled the Charkha through web-conferencing and in his address during the occasion, he said, the journey of Charkha is a symbol of India’s Swadeshi Movement, journey towards self-reliance and economic freedom. It is a proud moment for KVIC to further this movement, he added and said, it is the dream and vision of our PM Shri Narendra Modi to take this tool of warp and weft of our social fabric at the global level. Following PM’s vision, KVIC has been taking up continuous efforts to uplift the lives of the downtrodden and light a candle in the house of poorest of the poor with its schemes and programmes, especially in the COVID- 19 period .KVIC has played a strong role in building the Nation, and this is also reflected in the leap growth of 6.28% to 28% in the past eight years which can be marked as the glorious period in empowering the Khadi and Village Industries artisans.

Once again installation of Charkha in the KVIC, Mumbai is a tribute to our artisans who have dedicated their life in following legacy set by Gandhiji. Notably, in the last four years, the KVIC had installed grand Charkhas across the nation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi which is the world’s largest Charkha, Grand Steel Charkha at Rajiv Chowk in Connaught Place, Steel Charkha in Charkha Park – located in front of Gandhi Museum at Motihari, and steel charkha at the Sabarmati Riverfront to remind the people about the importance of Charkha in our freedom struggle.

Earlier, on 1st October 2020, on the eve of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chairman – KVIC in association with CEO – KVIC launched 150 activities of Khadi and Village Industries across the nation, which includes inauguration of sales outlets/ work sheds, training on potters wheels, distribution of bee boxes/charkhas to the artisans, inauguration of SFURTI and PMEGP units through video conferencing. These programs are aimed at creating sustainable local employment and making artisans Aatmanirbhar.

Ms Preeta Verma, Chief Executive Officer, KVIC, after paying homage to Gandhiji in the KVIC premises said, the installation of Gandhiji’s Charkha is a matter of pride for KVIC as based on Gandhian ideologies the organization have been working relentlessly at grassroots level to provide employment and create self-reliance amongst the people and build a strong rural community spirit towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Expanding its vision and taking up new avenues, KVIC is trading on new path of success, she added.

On this revered occasion, KVIC is offering a discount of 20% for a limited period on all Khadi and Village Industries products sold through its departmental sales outlets across the country. On this day Swachhata Abhiyan was also organized by KVIC to instill motivation among everyone to keep their surroundings clean as part of wider Shramdaan.

Related

comments