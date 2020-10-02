Odisha: 312 new COVID19 cases reported from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 312 new COVID19 cases reported from Bhubaneswar . 254 local contact cases, 58 quarantine cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance said BMC.

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 2, 2020