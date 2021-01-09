Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi released Technology Publications for the Aqua-farmers of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’ble Union Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (FAHD) and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Govt. of India visited the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar and reviewed freshwater aquaculture research activities being carried out by the institute. He underscored the need to develop sustainable technology for better production keeping the safety of the environment in mind and to carry out result-oriented research. He suggested that CIFA should sign MoU with State & UT Departments for faster dissemination of aquaculture technologies. The minister also interacted with the scientists in the afternoon and urged them to develop technology packages to attract rural unemployed youth; develop entrepreneurship and contribute to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of Doubling Farmers’ Income by the year 2022.

The Minister also visited CIFA farm facilities and interacted with researchers working on Bio-floc, tilapia farming, Genetically Improved Rohu ‘Jayanti’ Scampi, Carps, Minor carps, Aquaponics, Murrel, Ornamental fish, Feed mill, KVK, etc. He inaugurated the Recirculatory Aquaculture System for Murrel. He showed keen interest in diversified fish species including Tilapia, Pengba etc. In this occasion The Minister addressed the staff of ICAR-CIFA and released a set of 16 Odia leaflets on popular aquaculture technologies. The leaflets are meant for creating awareness among the farmers about scientific aquaculture practices. In addition, three e-booklets and one book entitled “Actionable Strategies for Increasing the Freshwater Aquaculture Production in India” was also released by the Hon’ble Minister. The interaction of the Minister was live telecasted across all KVKs and District Fisheries Offices of Odisha.

Sri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries), Dept. of Fisheries, FAHD, Govt. of India; Dr. J. Balaji, IAS, Joint Secretary (Marine Fisheries), Dept. of Fisheries, FAHD, Govt. of India; Dr. C. Suvarna, IFS, Chief Executive, NFDB; Dr. Pawan Kumar Agrawal, Vice chancellor, OUAT, Bhubaneswar and Sri R. Raghu Prasad, IFS, Commissioner cum Secretary of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, Govt. of Odisha were also participated in the event and gave their remarks. Dr. S. K. Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the dignitaries to the meeting and made a brief presentation about institute’s research accomplishments as well as progress on flagship schemes viz., STC, SCSP, NEH, Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav, Swachh Bharat Aviyaan, etc. The Institute has earlier launched an official WhatsApp channel and started offering training programmes virtually. During Jan-March 2021 the institute will be conducting as many as 23 virtual training programmes on various aspects of freshwater aquaculture. It would also create awareness about the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) among fish farmers.

Dr. B. C. Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA coordinated the visit of the Hon’ble Union Minister and proposed vote of thanks.

