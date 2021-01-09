Madhya Pradesh leads in implementation of all PM schemes: Union Jalshakti Minister Shekhawat

Bhopal : Union Jalshakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that Madhya Pradesh leads in every scheme of the Prime Minister, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Atal Ground Water Scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission are also being implemented rapidly in the state. It is a matter of joy that Madhya Pradesh will meet its targets before the stipulated period. Union Jalshakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was reviewing the progress of Atal Ground Water Scheme and Jal jeevan Mission in Mantralaya today.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has resolved to bring pure water to every household by the year 2024. This resolution of the Prime Minister will be fulfilled by the year 2023 in Madhya Pradesh. The road map of Atal Ground Water Scheme is also ready, it will be implemented soon.

Six districts and 9 blocks included in Atal Ground Water Scheme in Madhya Pradesh

Union Jalshakti Minister Shri Shekhawat has said that work has been done in Madhya Pradesh at a fast pace in the first phase of the Atal Ground Water Scheme. The ground water quality of Madhya Pradesh is quite good. Six districts of Madhya Pradesh including Chhatarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Panna and Niwari and 9 blocks including Pathariya, Chhatarpur, Naugaon, Rajnagar, Ajaygarh, Palaira, Baldevgarh and Niwari are included under the scheme. The scheme is to be completed by the year 2025. The cost of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh is Rs 315.62 crore. Cent percent amount will be received from World Bank and Government of India.

Awareness is must for the use of water resources

Minister Shri Shekhawat said that awareness about the condition of water sources and ground water and usage of water is essential among the villagers. Community participation in management of water in villages must be ensured.

Clean and quality tap water in every house

The aim of the Jal Jeevan Mission is to give tap connections in every house and to provide clean and pure water. The structure made for this should last for 30 years. As many as 16 crore tap connections are to be given in the next five years across the country.

Village to ensure water management

Water management in villages has to be done in every village through water management committees and gram panchayats. For this, the water action plan of every village has to be prepared. The objective of this mission is to ensure quality, quantity and regularity of water.

Dashboard at village level

Under the mission, a dashboard will be made for monitoring water management at every village level. Sensors will fitted in water tanks, which will tell the status of the water. Devices will be provided to check the quality of water from house to house.

One and a half lakh tap connections in 6 months

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that, work is going on at a rapid pace in Madhya Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In the last 6 months, about 1.5 lakh connections have been given. Out of 1 crore 21 lakh houses in the state, connections have been given in 29 lakh 68 thousand houses and connections have to be given in 91 lakh 56 thousand houses. Work will be completed in Burhanpur and Niwari districts by the month of March under the scheme.

Jal jeevan books released

Booklets published on Jaljeevan Mission of Public Health Engineering Department were released by the Jalshakti Minister, Shri Shekhawat. Along with this, the District Action Plan of Jal Jeevan Mission of Burhanpur district was also released.

Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsi Silavat, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Director of National Jaljeevan Mission, Shri Bharat Lal, Additional Chief Secretary Public Health Engineering Shri Malay Srivastava and Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Shri S.N. Mishra were present.

