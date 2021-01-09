Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces in Narayanpur; Devgudi will also be developed in all 104 panchayats at a cost of Rs 9 lakhs each

Raipur: Famous as the traditional consciousness center of youth, but now getting disappeared, Bastar’s Ghotul tradition is expected to get a revival with the announcement of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. Today, Mr. Baghel in Narayanpur announced the construction of 100 Ghotuls in the district this year. At the same time, he also announced the development of Devgudi in all 104 panchayats here at a cost of Rs 9–9 lakhs.

Announcements made by Chief Minister Mr. Baghel regarding Ghotuls and Devgudis during his stay in Narayanpur are important from the point of view of cultural conservation of Bastar. Mr. Baghel said that people from all over the country and abroad come to understand the Ghotul tradition of Bastar. Ghotul has been the center of social activities of our youth, sitting there they discuss the development of their villages and region. He said that during his stay in Narayanpur, some people told him that the government should also build Ghotuls, and also demanded the construction of 50 ghotuls this year. Chief Minister agreed with this demand and announced the construction of 100 ghotuls this year. He declared that there will be no shortage of money for construction of Ghotul. Shri Baghel said that even though the structure of the new Ghotuls will be pucca, its design and decoration should be traditional, so that the identity of our antiquity remains. Announcing the development of Devgudi in all the panchayats of the district, Mr. Baghel said that toilets and drinking water arrangements will also be made at these sites.

