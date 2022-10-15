Union Minister Piyush Goyal presents Ashok Ji Singhal Vedic Awards; Calls upon the younger generation to connect with their roots, imbibe the essence of Vedas

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today called upon the younger generation to connect with their roots and imbibe the essence of Vedas in all spheres of life. The minister said this after presenting the Ashok Ji Singhal Vedic Awards today in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Goyal said the Ashok Ji Singhal Vedic Award is a true recognition of those people who take pride in the rich tradition of Indian culture and have immensely contributed in keeping the Indian tradition alive.

Recalling the contribution of Shri Ashok Ji Singhal, Shri Goyal said that he gave up all the pleasures of life and dedicated his whole life towards spirituality and social upliftment. Shri Ashok Ji’s selfless contribution towards India, society and Hindu religion is unparalleled, added Shri Goyal.

Shri Goyal recalled that Ashok Ji was deeply pained by the Meenakshipuram incident and atrocities against Dalits. Supporting the cause of equal rights for Dalits over temples, under the leadership of Ashok Ji over 200 temples were built, he added.

Shri Goyal mentioned that Shri Salil Singhal has been associated with the success of the SCALE Committee. Elaborating on this, he said that with a vision to make the country self-reliant, strong, and prosperous, a steering committee for the advancement of localisation, exports and employment (SCALE) led by the private sector was formed, wherein the Government provided all necessary support to the committee when required. It was the recommendations of this committee that the Government initiated the PLI Production linked Incentive scheme with an aim to give a fillip to 13 sectors.

Shri Goyal stated that the Vedic education at Taxila, Nalanda focussed on Gurukul system, Scientific approach and Teamwork. Science discoveries that are happening today, have already been done in the Vedas, he noted. He urged that if we all collectively imbibe values of vedic education and do our duty in that spirit, nothing can stop us from becoming a prosperous nation.

Shri Goyal said, as PM Shri Narendra Modi stated during his 15th August address to the nation this year, we must all strive to fulfil those vows of removing colonial mindset and making India a developed country by 2047. Shri Goyal said we must reconnect with our roots of rich culture and tradition, doing so will make our journey ahead towards development of India, faster and easier.