I’ve been fortunate to have interacted closely with Dr. Kalam over the years: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today shared moments of his association with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.

Replying to a tweet by Modi Story where Dr Kalam’s grand nephew shared memories of Dr.Kalam’s endearing bond with Narendra Modi and PM’s efforts to honour his legacy , the Prime Minister tweeted:

“I’ve been fortunate to have interacted closely with Dr. Kalam over the years. I have witnessed at close quarters his brilliance, humility and passion towards India’s progress.”