New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan is set to embark on a visit to France. Dr Murugan will leave for France on Saturday, May 21, 2022 to attend Cannes Film Festival from May 22 to 24, 2022.

Dr. Murugan, will reach New Delhi in the Morning of 25th May 2022.