Malabar Gold & Diamonds hosts a solitaire show with De Beers Forevermark at their Showroom in Somajiguda, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: De Beers Forevermark, the world’s leading and most trusted diamond jewellery brand, will showcase a collection of over 450 diamond solitaires at the Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Artistry store at Somajiguda, Hyderabad. These exquisite solitaires, starting from 0.10 carats onwards, will be on display till 5th June 2022.

De Beers Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most meticulously selected diamonds while Malabar Gold & Diamonds are known for their immaculate and perfect quality, trust and transparency. The solidarity amid these two brands have nurtured an ideal partnership to offer elegant diamond solitaires that come with a unique inscription by De Beers Forevermark that ensures they are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced natural diamonds.

Commenting on the solitaire show, ­­­­­­ Mr. Shareej K, Store Head, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said, “Malabar Gold & Diamonds is thrilled to showcase De Beers Forevermark’s exclusive diamond solitaires at our store. Knowing that less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are eligible to become a De Beers Forevermark diamond, gives us the confidence to offer only the best diamond jewellery to our customers. Our partnership with De Beers Forevermark is testimony to the trust and credibility of our brand.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Pratihari, General Manager, De Beers Forevermark India, said, “We are happy to showcase our unique collection of diamond solitaires at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the brand’s most cherished partners. De Beers Forevermark diamonds are among the world’s most beautiful diamonds and at Malabar Gold & Diamonds solitaire showcase, you are sure to find a diamond to mark a special memory. Each of our diamonds goes through a stringent selection and grading process and has met De Beers Forevermark’s ultimate standards of beauty, rarity and naturalness.”

Consumers are now looking to seal real memories with simple, classic designs with genuine, natural diamonds. In every market, consumers’ interest gravitates towards classic pieces, with solitaires at the apex of aspiration. Timeless classics such as diamond solitaire earrings, necklaces and rings have a strong appeal as proven designs. Owning a piece of Mother nature, with a story as old as the earth, is an emotion unparalleled, adding enduring and endearing value to the journey of each De Beers Forevermark diamond. Diamonds will always be an emotional purchase providing an opportunity to wear a piece of history, striving to make lives brilliant as a diamond is forever.

Throughout history, diamonds have been a symbol of love, happiness and power. Trends have changed over the decades but the growing interest in solitaires has only increased making it one of the most aspirational luxury purchases for celebrating life’s special moments.