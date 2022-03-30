Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launches new website of Department of Justice

New Delhi : Keeping in mind the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Nyaya, Department of Justice launched a new website to provide citizens a one stop platform for all digital initiatives of the Department. The revamped website was inaugurated today by Union Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju at an event held at Jaisalmer Bhawan.

The new website is launched on S3WaaS platform (Secure, Scalable and Sugamya Website as a Service). It leverages technology to generate secure websites using GIGW (Guidelines for Government Websites) compliant templates which are highly customizable and can seamlessly be deployed on a scalable software defined infrastructure. Using this platform, the website has now been made more user friendly, it can be easily edited and it is a move towards uniformity. Thereby, ensuring transparency, accessibility and seamless dissemination of information to the public and a large step towards doorstep delivery of services.

The new website is interactive and gives better access to citizen centric services. Now, the live streaming of court proceedings of Hon’ble High Courts of Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna and Madhya Pradesh can be viewed here, the judgements and orders of Hon’ble High Courts can be easily accessed, case status can be checked using CNR number, traffic violations can be settled, near real-time data relating to judicial proceedings/decisions of all computerised district and subordinate courts of the country through NJDG can be accessed.

All information related to eCourts Mission Mode Project, Appointment of Judges, Fast Track Special Courts, Nyaya Bandhu, Gram Nyayalaya, DISHA scheme, Tele Law is made available here as the Ministry wish to establish this portal as a single source of information related to all endeavours of the Department of Justice. Designed from the user perspective, the website is divyang friendly and provides an inclusive platform to accommodate all the sections of society.

In future the Ministry intends to have digital town halls with senior officials, live chat bot for replies to FAQs, surveys and polls on various subjects to gauge the mood of the nation, dialogue forums for suggestions, feedback and grievances etc