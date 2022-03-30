This ‘Utkal Divas’ TATA Tea Premium celebrates Odisha’s ‘kadak’ spirit with a unique 3D Projection Mapping

Bhubaneswar : As part of its latest hyper-local approach to celebrate regional pride , Tata Tea Premium – Desh ki Chai, engaged consumers with a specially created larger than life 3D Projection Mapping Show on Esplanade Mall, Bhubaneswar. With an objective to highlight the iconic pride elements of Odisha, the initiative is about showcasing Odisha’s rich heritage on Utkal Divas as part of the Tata Tea Premium’s commitment to celebrate Odisha and further strengthen the connect it enjoys with consumers

From its magnificent world-renowned temples, to its exquisite handicrafts, from its intricate dance forms, to its pristine beaches, and above all its resilient people, the spirit of Odisha can be best defined as ‘Kadak’ and colorful. Tata Tea Premium has therefore crafted a special blend for Odisha that is as strong as the resilience of its people, reinforcing the brand’s proposition aptly. Further building on this connect , on this Odisha Day Tata Tea Premium celebrates these motifs of pride from the state, through a larger than life visual form of 3 D projection mapping. The event took place on the facades of Esplanade One Mall, Bhubaneswar

Elaborating on the initiative, Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products Limited, said, “In continuation of our efforts to strengthen our brand connect in Odisha, this Utkal Divas we are thrilled to celebrate Odisha’s well-known pride elements with this larger than life 3D projection. Bringing alive these celebrated art forms and other key motifs from the state in such an engaging manner is sure to delight our consumers and is in line with our hyperlocal strategy to leverage region specific cultural insights”.