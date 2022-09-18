Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is leading the Joint Indian Ministerial Delegation of Power, New and Renewable Energy and Science and Technology to America to take part in Global Clean Energy Action Forum

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances,Pensions, Space and Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh will lead the Joint Indian Ministerial official delegation of Ministry of Power, New & Renewable Energy and Ministry of Science & Technology on a 5-day visit to USA, to participate in Global Clean Energy Action Forum and also to interact with eminent academicians as well as Indian diaspora.

Dr Jitendra Singh will be leaving for Washington tomorrow evening on the first leg of the American tour and from there he will proceed to Pittsburgh and later New York.

The coveted joint convening of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7) will take place from 21st to 23rd September at Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, United States of America. The event is expected to bring together thousands of clean energy leaders from across the world, including CEOs, innovators, young professionals, civil society and ministers from over 30 countries to accelerate clean energy innovation and deployment.

In a departure statement, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he is looking forward to very close engagements at the Plenary and Roundtables of Global Clean Energy Action Forum, especially in the light of recent breakthroughs in the areas of Clean Energy Technologies both at home and abroad. He said, in the post-COVID era and the recent Climate Change challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strongly advocating close coordination and collaboration in clean energy solutions for the betterment of mankind.

Referring to Modi’s address at the World Sustainable Development Summit in February this year, Dr Jitendra Singh quoted him as saying, “very little has been done despite a lot of talk over the last 50 years, since the 1972 Stockholm Conference. But in India, we have walked the talk and steps like 90 million households getting access to clean cooking fuel under Ujjwala Yojana and renewable energy to farmer Under the PM-KUSUM scheme where farmers are being encouraged to set up solar panels, use it and sell surplus power to the grid will promote sustainability and equity”.

On 20th September, Dr Jitendra Singh will hold an important Roundtable with senior executives of about 35 companies and federal representatives associated with Geospatial, Space, Earth & Ocean Science, Pharma and Biotech Sectors to be organized by US-India Business Council at U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, D.C. The Minister will invite the companies to explore and invest in these most happening sectors after unlocking some sectors and liberalization of FDI norms.

The Minister is likely to interact with key US Federal officials over dinner at India House to be hosted by Indian Ambassador.

On 21st and 22nd September, Dr Jitendra Singh will have several engagements at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, where he is likely to underline India’s commitment to a low-carbon future that aims to transform the energy landscape of the country by accelerating clean energy innovations under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister may also inform the delegates that to expedite Clean Energy solutions, India is actively engaged in clean energy R&D initiatives and has undertaken significant efforts in the fields of Bio-Refineries, Sustainable Aviation Fuels, Materials Accelerated Platform, Building Energy Efficiency (Smart Grids), Carbon Capture, Hydrogen Valley Platforms among others.

At the 1st Roundtable on Sustainable Bioenergy and Bio-refineries on 22nd September, Dr Jitendra Singh is expected to speak about India’s plan to work towards transforming the energy landscape with significant clean energy share. Significantly, India has, by 2030, agreed to reach 500 GW Non-fossil energy capacity, shift 50% of energy requirements to renewable energy, lower overall anticipated carbon emissions by 1 billion tons, reduce carbon intensity of the economy by 45% over 2005 levels and finally achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

At the 2nd Roundtable on Net Zero Built Environment with Connected Communities on 22nd September, Dr Jitendra Singh will be expected to elaborate on India supported research development and deployment of technologies with an investment of 34.3 million USD during the last decade. He may also share information regarding India’s strengthening of R&D infrastructure as well as bilateral and multilateral collaborations through R&D programs in the field of Building Energy Efficiency and Smart Grids.

Both the Roundtables will be followed by the Joint Ministerial Plenary of Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7) on 22nd evening, where Dr Jitendra Singh will tell the Ministers and Delegates that India is founding and active member of both MI & CEM since launch and now actively engaged with MI2.0 through various Missions and Platforms work streams.

On 23rd September, there will be a Main Stage Event on “International Collaboration to Accelerate the Clean Energy Transition”, where Dr Jitendra Singh will speak on the role of sustainable biofuels playing a key role in reducing GHG emissions from the transport sector. He will also outline India’s efforts through the Department of Biotechnology in supporting R&D innovations in Advanced Biofuels and Waste to Energy technologies.

Same day, there will be a side event on “India Clean Energy Showcase”, where Dr Jitendra Singh will intervene to share the Government of India’s ambition and action to move towards a clean energy future.

At the final leg, Dr Jitendra Singh will have interaction with eminent Diaspora over Community Reception in the evening before departing from New York to Delhi. At the Diaspora meet, the Minister will highlight India’s celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on 75th year of India’s Independence and its incredible journey as a vibrant democracy and a thriving economy. He will also acknowledge that the Indian diaspora in the USA also participated in these celebrations in the USA with great fanfare.